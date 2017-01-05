Kelechi Iheanacho has not yet greeted new Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, but he’s alreadywitnessed his goalscoring instincts first hand.Jesus arrived in Manchester on Tuesday to begin his City career having signed for the club in thesummer, remaining in Brazil to finish the league season with Palmeiras, according to Goal.The 19­year­old contributed 12 goals as his boyhood club won the title for the first time in over 20years, while he has scored five goals in six games for his country and two at last summer’s OlympicUnder­23 tournament.But his first goal while representing Brazil came in the 2015 Under­20 World Cup in New Zealand. Therewere just four minutes on the clock when Jesus found space in the box to prod home, backing up Pep Guardiola’sclaim that he, like Iheanacho and Sergio Aguero, can ‘sense’ goals.Iheanacho was on the opposite team that day as Nigeria lost 4­2 to the eventual finalists, and he sawenough to get him excited about his new team­mate’s potential.“I haven’t met him but I think I played with him in the Under­20 World Cup, against Brazil, it was ourfirst game,” the Nigerian said after City drew with Celtic in December. “He’s a great kid, he’s a greatstriker, he has great qualities, he was a great player.“What we need is to help our club. We need everybody, both the people coming in and the people here, to carry the team along. It’s a collective effort, it’s not a one­man show, we need everybody around. He is my team­mate now so we see him as one.”Senior figures at City have indicated that Jesus will be the only new arrival at the club this January,although Goal understands a number of options, including full­backs and a central midfielder, are being considered.Guardiola himself has said he would like to sign at least a full­back, and Iheanacho admits the Catalanneeds to sign more players who can carry out his demands, like Jesus.“I’m going to be happy to see him playing with us,” the Nigerian added. “As I said before, it’s acollective effort and the manager needs to bring his players to help us achieve our dreams this season.”