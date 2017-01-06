Super Eagles' duo; Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho have both expressed their delight after emerging tops in their various categories at the 2016 Glo/CAF award held on Thursday night in Abuja.In the Most Promising Talent category, Iheanacho finished ahead of Elia Meschak of DR Congo and Guinea's Naby Keita.Iwobi beat off competition from Ghana's Eric Ayiah and Sandra Owusu-Ansah also from Ghana for the Youth Player of the Year award.Reacting to the award, Manchester City youngster Iheanacho tweeted:"Pleased to be named the CAF Most Promising Talent of the Year 2016 #Godisthegreatest."Arsenal youngster, Iwobi wrote on his Twitter handle:"Honoured to be awarded the CAF Youth Player Of The Year In 2016. Hoping for more success In the future."