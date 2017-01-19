Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed that he had to save about N50 ($0.18) to watch Sergio Aguero’s famous goal, that won the 2012 Premier League title.Iheanacho was 15 at the time and was still improving his football skills in Nigeria, when Aguero struck in the 94th minute on the final day of the season, to clinch a 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers.His late strike secured City’s first title in 44 years.Four years later, the strikers are now team-mates at the Etihad Stadium.“There was one place in town that everybody called the ‘game centre,’ and it had a satellite dish, but you had to pay money to go inside,” Iheanacho told The Players’ Tribune.“It was 50 naira [about 15p] for a Premier League match, and I did not have that kind of money. So I would wait outside playing football with my mates until somebody came out and told us what had happened in the match.“In 2012, when I was 15, I saved some money and went to the game centre on the last day of the Premier League season. It was a very big deal, because the title race was so close.“I sat there and watched Sergio Aguero score the last-minute goal that won Man City the title — and that took it away from Man United. On the TV, Sergio took his shirt off and whipped it around, and everybody in the game centre was going crazy.“That was maybe the first Man City game I ever watched. I had never been to England before. I had no idea that in a few years, I would be playing on the same team as Sergio.”Iheanacho has scored six goals this season.