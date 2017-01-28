Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho's future still lies with the Citizens.Despite scoring four goals, Iheanacho, 20, has seen little playing time since Guardiola took over in the summer.Iheanacho was left out of the matchday squad against Spurs, raising questions over whether there will be room for him now that Gabriel Jesus has arrived.But Guardiola has stated that Iheanacho is still an integral part of the City squad, but must be ready to fight for his place.“We have seven strikers, three in the middle, four or five wide. Normally we play two or three," Guardiola told the Manchester Evening News.“I don’t know how many others play. We play five or six offensive players and thanks to that we create a lot of chances.“That is the case if you analyse the games against Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea and United at the beginning of the season, and especially in the first half of the season.“In the second half, we created much, much more than our opponents but we didn't create the kind of chances for this kind of player.“But of course, Kelechi is part of the squad.“Jesus and Nolito are young strikers, Gabriel, Raheem and Kelechi, they are so, so young strikers and they will be the future. They have to adapt.“Raheem is only playing in the Champions League for the second time in his life and fighting to win the title so of course we give them time.“Of course we evaluate how they do in the games and the training sessions.“At the end I try to be fair based on what I have seen in performances.“Of course I have to evaluate it based on what I see on the grass.“It is a case for all the players here – for the strikers, the wingers, the centre-backs, the full backs and the goalkeepers, all of them.“When they don't play, they have to win my confidence in them."