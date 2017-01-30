Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday urged his people in the South East geopolitical zone to forget producing the next President of Nigeria in the year 2019.He made the remark while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting Acting President Yemi Osinbajo along with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.According to him, all Nigerians should support President Muhammadu Buhari for four or eight years tenure in line with the zoning arrangement.He said: “What I do know is that Ndiigbo should talk about the presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari. I think we should support this government. President Muhammadu Buhari has a tenure to work for, four years or eight years according to the zoning arrangement and everybody should follow the zoning although I am not an advocate of zoning.He maintained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party is strong in the South East.He added: “We are trying to rebuild the party and redefine leadership so there will be no confusion. As to whether the APC in the South East is in disarray as the case has always been, we want to have a united party in the South East.“We are hopeful from all discussions that about two governors will be joining us in the South East to strengthen the party. Right now, we have agreed that Senator Ken Nnamani should take a lead of the party in the South East to enable us have a common understanding along with other leaders like Chief Jim Nwobodo.”On the denial that three governors in the South-East will join APC, he said: “I don’t think it is true, but if it is true it is probably because it is not time. It could be because I spoke when they were not yet ready.”Also speaking on the insinuations that he (Rochas) is not worth to be the political leader that the South East should follow, he said: “Leadership is not in question, we have agreed that Ken Nnamdi should lead. So, it is not about Rochas Okorocha, I am a governor.”