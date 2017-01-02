There seems to be a beaming light of justice on the death of Ifedolapo Oladepo, the first class graduate of LAUTECH who died at NYSC orientation camp last year. The Nigerian Police who swung into the case has indicted the mandatory scheme of negligence.In an investigation by PUNCH, a preliminary report of the probe stated that the NYSC was to blame for delaying the evacuation of the youths corps member to the General Hospital, Gwazo, Kano until it was too late.A source, familiar with the probe being conducted by the Special Investigation Panel headed by a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ali Amodu explained that the investigators relied on the medical files of the deceased, including evidence from the NYSC officials and the medical personnel at the hospital where Oladepo was certified dead.The investigation, he said found that the deceased was not properly diagnosed before she was given injections and drugs by a corps doctor in the orientation camp in Kano.'Her situation had become unmanageable before she was brought to the General Hospital and that was why they couldn't manage her any longer.She was initially treated for malaria, but the fact is that she wasn't proper;y diagnosed. Instead of a proper diagnosis, they were treating her for malaria,'' the source explained.The Inspection of Police, Ibrahim Idris had directed that an investigation be carried out following President Buhari's directive to probe the death of the brilliant young lady. The Amodu-led investigative panel quizzed the Cheif Medical Officer at Kano General Hospital, Gwazo, as well as the corps doctors who treated Ifedolapo. The panel also analysed the medical files of the deceased and also spoke to some NYSC officials before concluding that it was negligence that killed the Transport Management graduate.''The report of the investigation is being finalised now, but from all indications, there is negligence on the part of the NYSC. The officials did not have an experienced doctor in the camp's clinic. It was a youth corps doctor who treated the girl, she was left in the care of a corps doctor.''The girl was neglected. From all indications, if the girl had been moved on time to the General Hospital, it would have been a different story.''They were trying to manage the girl by themselves and her condition deteriorated before they put her in the vehicle on a very bad road. They girl went through the roughest road of her life before she got to the General Hospital.''The NYSC cannot absolve itself of blame in this case. All the files and reports and reports were thoroughly analysed. It was a great case of negligence and the panel established this.''