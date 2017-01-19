Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that it is “shocked and totally dismayed” at the news of the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Rann village of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State by the military.The accident led to the death of 52 persons, while more than 120 were injured.“This is totally unacceptable and we demand a thorough and independent investigation into the matter to unravel the mystery behind the Accident,” PDP said in a statement early Thursday by its spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye.The party said the excuse by the Nigerian Military that the Camp was mistaken to be a gathering of Boko Haram members is “a show of unprofessionalism and lack of intelligence regarding operations of such magnitude.”“We are very worried that the Military after several successes against the Sect in recent times will display such provocative conduct capable of rubbing-off on its past achievements as a professional organisation,” it said.The PDP recalled that it had earlier warned the Nigerian military not to allow itself to be “used by the Ruling Party, the APC as a propaganda machine”“We had also warned the military to remain resolute in its duty as a body constituted by law to defend the territorial integrity of the Nigerian State but not an arm of the ruling party.“The military must excuse itself from the Ruling Party’s propaganda and deceit of scoring cheap political points and concentrate more on the job of really wiping off the insurgency in the North-East and to eliminate threat in all regions of the Country.