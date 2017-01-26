The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission says it will soon prosecute 40 retiring directors and deputy directors, who allegedly stole 40 vehicles from the Ministry of Water Resources.The Chairman of the ICPC, Mr. Ekpo Nta, said this in Abuja on Wednesday while returning the recovered vehicles to the ministry.Among the vehicles recovered are eight Toyota Prado, two Toyota RAV4, one Audi Q7, one Ford Explorer, one Land Rover, one Nissan Patrol; three Toyota Avensis; 14 Hilux Pick-up; seven Toyota Corolla; one Toyota Camry and one Audi A6.Nta, who was represented by a commissioner, Bako Abdullahi, stated, “This formality should not just be for handing over of recovered vehicles from one anti-corruption agency to another public institution. Rather, it should be a moment for solemn reflection on our avowed commitment to public service and the thought processes of the public servant going into retirement.“It is not so much that official vehicles of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources were dishonestly made away with by retiring public servants. However, what is more significant is the need to ask some questions and consistently interrogate how 40 government vehicles were removed without authorisation?”The vehicles, which were handed over to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, were recovered by a crack team of the ICPC, led by the Director of Assets Tracing, Mr. Frank Nanakumo.While noting that the retired workers would be prosecuted according to relevant laws, the ICPC chairman also warned that those who saw the vehicles being carted away and said nothing were also part of the conspiracy.Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Water Resources, the Permanent Secretary, Rabi Jimeta, noted that recovering 40 vehicles at a time, when the ministry was lacking operational vehicles, was highly appreciated.Jimeta pledged to ensure that the vehicles were properly put to good use and warned civil servants against corruption.