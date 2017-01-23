Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has said that he doesn’t want to resign his appointment on the account of any eventuality that may occur if the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is not closed down for repairs.The Minister was responding to the concerns raised by the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Frank Udenba-Jacobs, who made a presentation on behalf of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) at the Second Presidential Business Forum, presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.The Forum provides a platform to engage and interact with the private sector to inform about the government’s policies, programmes and activities.Ameachi said that the gear of an aircraft belonging to a foreign airline has damaged by the airport tarmac, saying that it was originally meant to last for 20 years but has lasted for 34 years now. He insisted on the closure of the airport to effect the repairs for good of Nigerians.“We are not going back on closure of Abuja airport. I understand that ‎Lufthansa landed and damaged their gear and has been here for three days.The runaway was built to last for 20 years but it has been in use now for 34 years. “We cannot do it only at night. We don’t want to loose anybody. We are not repairing but re-building. If anything happens you will ask us to resign and we don’t want to resign”, he said.