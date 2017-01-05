Dutch club, Ado Den Haag right-back, Tyronne Ebuehi, has finally pledged his international career to his fatherland, Nigeria.He is expected to make his international debut for Nigeria in March in a game against Senegal.Ebuehi was born in Holland to a Nigerian father and Dutch mother.He has been in fine form in the Dutch top flight this season, netting once from his defensive role in 10 starts for his club.Ebuehi rejected Nigeria’s call-up in their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Uyo late last year.saying he was not ready to represent the Eagles yetSuper Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had revealed that he has received a promise from Ebuehi’s parents, that the player will honour the country’s next invitation ADO Den Haag confirmed yesterday that Ebuehi had agreed to wear the green and white shirt of the Super Eagles.The club wrote on their official website, “Tyronne Ebuehi has accepted an invitation to play for the Nigerian national team. That country in March plays an exhibition game against Senegal.“Ebuehi can in that game make his debut for the country where his father comes from.“Earlier, Ebuehi turned down an invitation [to play for the Eagles], because he in his own words wanted to keep the focus on ADO Den Haag.”