Annie Idibia, wife of the R&B megastar, Tuface Idibia, has said she would rather die beside her husband than live without him.Taking to her Instagram page, Annie had written: “I stared at this image for at least 15 minutes or even more… and realised I was tearing up.“The picture made me feel all ‘types of ways.’ And the love in my heart towards Innocent just tripled instantly.“I know we will grow old and die someday, but God please I want (to) spend all my days with him, grow old with him and die beside him…next to him.“I can’t live if I have to do that without him.. I won’t survive it! Life without him won’t be worth it again.“Sad that when we grow old and grey, one of us will go before the other, but please can we at least grow very old together and GO together..“All of our kids and grandkids would have been all grown, graduates and well established by your grace lord.. so they will be fine..when we go. Amen.“#Annie’sMidnightTots”