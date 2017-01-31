The publisher of Biafra Times, who was arrested by the Lagos state police command on Monday, has declared his love for Nigeria.The unnamed publisher who paraded alongside nine others for allegedly publishing and circulating seditious and malicious publication, told journalists that he had no intention to “fight my country”.“I love my country and I love my president. My intention is not to fight my country; I just want to pass out information to those who have no access to the Internet,” he said.“I usually go on the Internet to source for information and publish. I have other papers on sports and social life which I publish.”The prime suspect said he had been publishing for the past eight years but only specialised in Biafra Times three months ago.“I decided to specialise on Biafra Times when I discovered it is always a sell-out anytime we published stories about eastern parts of the country,” he said.“Sometimes, I go to newspaper vendors and hear people requesting for Biafra Times.“We usually print about 5000 copies which we sell for N100 nationwide.”Fatai Owoseni, police commissioner, said 515 copies of the “offending” newspaper were recovered during a raid on the printing press of the organisation in the Shomolu area of Lagos.“The printing press has been shut and the environment is being monitored,” he said.“This is an offence punishable under the Criminal Law of Lagos state.”He added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as detectives finished interrogating them.Investigations revealed that the publication is still operating its online version.