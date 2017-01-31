Chelsea captain, John Terry, has said he hopes he does not play again for the club this season, if it means they will continue winning.Terry has found his chances limited this season, with Antonio Conte preferring David Luiz and Gary Cahill as the centre-backs in his 3-4-3 system.He said ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Liverpool which is live on BT Sport: “First and foremost the team is flying, playing unbelievably.“Sometimes there’s nothing you can do as a player. I started the first four games of the season and get injured and we lost at home to Liverpool and Arsenal away and the manager is asking ‘how long till you are back?’“And then we go 13 games unbeaten and you’re back fit but you can’t get in. And as a player it’s difficult to accept but you have to accept it.“When you’ve got a manager like Conte who’s been honest with me from day one ‘listen you’re not getting back in, the boys are playing great, the team’s flying’, you haven’t got a leg to stand on.“I genuinely mean when I say it, but for me I am honestly hoping I don’t play this season which means they keep winning.“Do you get that from a player that’s been here five years? I don’t think you do. Do you get that from a player who plays but moaning every week? I’ve not moaned once.“I’m training unbelievably, you have to, you do things the right way because of the love of the club and how much you respect the club and how good the club has been to you over the years.”