The outgoing governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, on Tuesday said his administration got only 12.5 percent instead of 25 percent from the recently released Paris Club fund.The governor, who wondered why his state got only 12.5 per cent, said other states got their full money.Mimiko, whose eight year tenure ends on February 24, spoke at the first day of work prayer meeting held in Akure, the state capital.Workers, who were being owed seven months salaries, forcefully dragged the then Accountant-General of the state, Mr. Felix Ajibokun, to banks before they were paid a month salary to celebrate the Christmas.Mimiko blamed the half payment of the Paris Club fund for his administration’s inability to settle its debt.He vowed to get‎ the balance of the money and judiciously deploy that to pay workers’ salaries and other programmes of government.