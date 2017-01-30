Senate President Bukola Saraki says he does not have a problem with the new mega party as long as it will push the country’s economy forward.Saraki said this in an interview aired on Channels TV.“If the mega party will see us pushing Nigeria’s economy forward, I don’t have problem. Like I have said to many people, my focus now is on the economy,” he said.Last Wednesday, the Action Democratic Party (ADP), a new political party, submitted requirements for registration to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Members of the new party are reportedly drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political groups.Speaking to journalists after the registration attempt, Yagbayi Sani, pro tem national chairman of ADP, described the party as an alternative platform that will put the country “on the path of sustainable development and national cohesion”.“The current pathetic and weak conditions of the existing major political parties in Nigeria as well as the challenging socio-economic and political situation in the country made us establish this party… It is a child of necessity,” he had said.“The ADP is poised to rebuild Nigeria to achieve greatness as envisaged and desired by all. It is regrettable that despite the enormous human resources for development that we are endowed with, the nation wallows in abject poverty, and lack of direction, the ADP is prepared and equipped to halt this slide.”Saraki also spoke about the APC, admitting that the ruling party had made some mistakes.“It’s been tough. There are many things we should have done differently; we didn’t manage the success well in the early stage. But it’s a learning curve,” he said.“Here is a party that hasn’t been in power for so many years. But we are making progress. I mean look at the budget process. Compare now to last year, you will see that the process is better, and it’s going to get better as we go on.”The nation’s number three citizen also promised Nigerians that there would not be delay in the passage of the 2017 budget.“We are going to put everything in place, we will back in the 21st, hopefully by then reports will start coming in, plus or minus three weeks by the time we come back,” Saraki said.“The national assembly will open up its budget in 2017, yes in my own time.”