The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Kputom Idris, has said he is in London on an official visit and not to ‘lead a high-powered police delegation to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.’The IGP said this after news made the rounds of his visit, following rumours about the true state of health of the president.Recall that Buhari left the country last Thursday for a 10-day vacation in the UK, and unconfirmed reports cropped up at the weekend, in a section of the media that the President had passed on at the age of 74.The presidency, however described the report as unfounded, saying Buhari was alive and enjoying his holiday.Debunking claims that he led a delegation to visit the President in London, the IGP, in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Don Awunah, said he was on an official visit to London on the invitation of SO15, the London Metropolitan Police Service.The SO15 is part of the Metropolitan Police Service Counter Terrorism Command that works for the protection of London and the United Kingdom, against threats of terrorism.The statement reads: “Contrary to the compelling objectives of the planned visit, however, some sections of the Nigerian online and print media are disseminating invented and incorrect stories, and misrepresenting facts regarding the official visit of the IGP to the United Kingdom.“For the avoidance of doubt, the IGP did not lead “a high powered delegation” to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on vacation in London.“The visit of IGP to London while the President is on vacation is merely coincidental.”