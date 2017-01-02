One of the daughters of the former military president of Nigeria, Sani Abacha – Fatima Gumsu, has opened up on the pains of being attacked for her father’s sins.On an Instagram post, @G_sparking, Gumsu revealed that dealing with what Nigerians say about her family has not been easy.She made this known after a user, @dapoprince said a prayer about citizens not to continue to visit the sins of past leaders on their children on twitter.He wrote: “NIGERIA will be 57 next year, may we not continue to visit the sins of our past “perceived bad” leaders on their innocent” children.Reacting to the prayer, Gumsu said, “Amin to your prayers. May Allah open special doors for you. Happy New Year.“It definitely has not been easy dealing with this for almost two decades.“Our family has been called all sorts of names.“We have been under so much attack. It definitely doesn’t feel nice.“I used to cry so much at the beginning, I had no choice but to develop crocodile skin.“It still hurts so much even though I have learned to live with it.“I was not the head of state.“I did not receive a monthly salary neither did I choose to be Fatima Gumsu Sani Abacha.“May Almighty Allah make it easy for us all. Happy 2017.”