The Department of State Service on Tuesday gave an account of its raid on the official residence of a judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, on October 7, 2016.The leader of the DSS team, which carried out the raid, Mr. Ike Onuoha, gave the details of the operation when he appeared before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, as the second prosecution witness in the ongoing joint trial of Justice Ademola, his wife, Olabowale and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi, on Tuesday.The Federal Government is prosecuting the three defendants on 16 counts bordering mainly on receiving gratifications.Among the 16 counts preferred against the defendants, Justice Ademola was accused of being in illegal possession of firearms.