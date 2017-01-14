A pregnant woman, Eniola Kareem, her husband Paul Kareem and another suspect, Ayoola sodiq (21) have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for alleged kidnap of one Idris Saheed.The 21-year-old pregnant woman and her husband aged 23 according to the police, were arrested last week after the kidnap and payment of N100,000 ransom into her husband’s account by the parents of the 23-year-old victim.According to the woman who claimed to be the mastermind of the kidnap, “ Idris has been making advances at me and I thought I could milk him without having anything to do with him.“One day, during a telephone conversation with him, he informed me that he was coming to Mowe and would like to see me since I lived there. I obliged him. Thereafter, I muted the idea of kidnapping him because I know how rich his parents are. I told my husband about how we would kidnap him and tie him with a rope.I told him that when he comes to the house, I will do anything he wants . I planned the kidnap with my husband and his friend Sodiq and we demanded N100,000 from his parents before we released him.” On his part, Mr.Paul said: “I planned it with my wife who I met in a club where I dance and we started dating.The person we kidnapped told my wife that he was coming to the house, thinking she was still single and that was what prompted the kidnap. We did not harm him or use any ammunition, it was a docile operation. The boy is gentle and cooperated with us . My wife told me that the boy is from a very wealthy home and that his father is a multi-millionaire but we only requested for N100,000 and we were paid three days later.. We are not real kidnappers and we have not done this before.Immediately he entered the house to see my wife, we pounced on him and tied him to a chair and demanded that he should call his parents and tell them that he had been kidnapped and needed a sum of N100,000 to be released.” Speaking, the third suspect, Ayooala sodiq, said ‘’Paul is my friend .I met him at a club at Mowe Ibafo where he was a dancer.There he introduced me to this business and told me how he was planning to kidnap the victim. He called me and told me about his plan of kidnapping a young boy with his wife . She called the boy and when he came to the house, they pounced on him and told him to sit on the floor.After that , they called his parents and informed them of the kidnap demanding that they pay N100,000 to her husbands account . After the kidnap , I was given N30,000 while Paul took N40,000 and gave the left over which is N30,000 to his wife.The police tracked me and arrested me after they already arrested Paul and his pregnant wife and since then , I’ ve been in police custody.The suspects according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos would be charged to court.