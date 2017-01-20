



A bill seeking a one-year jail term for ministers, heads of agencies and other public officers who ignored a summon by the National Assembly passed the second reading at the House of Representatives on Thursday.The minister could be penalized with a jail term, a one million naira fine or both for ignoring invitations to appear at investigative hearings in the National Assembly ‎or fail to submit requested documents.The Bill for an Act to Amend the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act Cap L12, Laws of the Federation, 2004 to make more stringent Offences of Failure to Attend Investigative Hearings of Legislative Houses and For Other Related Matters, is sponsored by Hon. Sunday Karimi.The bill equally seeks to empower the personnel of Sergeant-at-Arms office in the National Assembly to effect warrant of arrest issued by the House.In the proposed bill, the Senate-President or the Speaker of the House of Representatives are to forward confirmed cases of contempt of the legislative house to the Attorney-General of the Federation for prosecution.It divided lawmakers who spoke for and against it.Deputy Speaker Yusuf Lasun put the bill to a voice vote, with it receiving more ‘ayes’. It was subsequently referred to the committee on Justice.