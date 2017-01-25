Three persons were confirmed dead and several homes destroyed at Monday night’s rains in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.The downpour, which was accompanied by a thunder storm, also destroyed seven telecommunications masts and 25 advertising boards.It was Garden City’s first rainfall in the year.Some of the telecoms masts and advertising boards fell on homes, destroying goods and property estimated at millions of naira.At Nkpolu School in Port Harcourt City Local Government, a telecoms mast fell on a 16-year-old boy, who was reportedly hawking pure water for his mother.He was said to have died instantly.Two other persons were seriously injured when advertising billboards fell on their homes.The victims were rushed to hospital but did not make it. They were confirmed dead yesterday.One of the victims, Mr. Ifeanyi Uba, whose shop and goods were destroyed when an advertising billboard fell on it, said two of his workers were injured and almost trapped.He said: “I’m hoping that the government will come to our aid. Though I thank God that my workers didn’t die, because when the advertising billboard fell on the roof, it brought down the building. But we were able to bring them out.“The rain was violent. It pulled down the advertising structures. This billboard has been here for more than 10 years. I am not asking for compensation but they should rebuild the shop because it will cost me more than N3 million to rebuild and I don’t have that kind of money.”Mrs. Marry Ordu lost her three–year-old daughter to a telecoms mast.In tears, she urged the owner of the mast to revive her daughter.