In an interview with Wendy Williams, Vivica struggled to hold back her tears when she narrated how she ran into 50 Cent on New York Knick game. She revealed she walked up to him and wished him a happy new year, stating that one of them had to be the bigger person and end the fight.
“I walked right to him. It is so time for this thing to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth. I walked over to him and said, ’Happy New Year, someone has to be the bigger person.” she said Describing their relationship, she said he was her true love and would always love him but she understands that they could never be together.
“I will always have love for him, as much as we’ve been through, I’ve said that he was literally like my true love, I hated to have to beef with him but I don’t let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk.” she said.
Watch the video below..
