Vivica Fox and 50 Cent have been at loggerheads with each other for years after their relationship ended.In an interview with Wendy Williams, Vivica struggled to hold back her tears when she narrated how she ran into 50 Cent on New York Knick game. She revealed she walked up to him and wished him a happy new year, stating that one of them had to be the bigger person and end the fight.she said he was her true love and would always love him but she understands that they could never be together.she said.Watch the video below..