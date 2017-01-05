Hillary Clinton and her husband, Bill Clinton will be attending the inauguration of President-elect, Donald Trump on January 20.The attendance of the Democratic Party candidate at the 2016 Presidential Election, was confirmed by their respective aides and reported on ABC’s Good Morning America.Clinton had lost to Trump despite winning popular vote by more than 2.9 million votes.Trump, however, became the 44th president of the United States through votes from the Electoral college.It is typical of former US Presidents to attend the inauguration of an incoming Presiden