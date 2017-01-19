The Police authorities have expressed concerns over the increasing cases of suicide among the rank and file of the Force across the country.The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed, raised the alarm on Thursday during an interactive session with the rank and file of the Bayelsa State Command.The Police boss, who was not specific on the number of policemen who had committed suicide of recent, noted that the Inspector-General of Police had ordered all AIGs to visit their rank and file to know what their problems were.Mohammed, a former Director at the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) office in Lyon, France, advised that as a step to resolving the problem, senior police officers must begin to relate closely with their subordinates to reduce the number of such deaths.He said, “The Inspector General of Police has asked us to now get close to our officers as well as the rank and file to know what their problems are, because the level of suicide within the Police is getting higher.“Police officers are killing themselves without the hierarchy knowing what their problems are. If you have family problem or problem within the office, it is very important to let your superior officers know, so that a solution can be found; because right now, a lot of Police officers are killing themselves. Is it out of frustration? Is it out of family problem or what?“If you have family problems or in the office, it is very important to talk to your senior officer who will try to help you. I do not know why it is increasing. But if you have any issues bothering you, talk to your immediate senior officers who will approach a more senior one to resolve it.”The AIG also said officers would soon start benefiting from a mass housing scheme proposed by the leadership of the Force.“Many Police officers serve 35 years without a roof over their heads. To this end, the IGP is planning a mass housing scheme for officers and men. You will occupy it and it will be deducted from your emoluments,” the Police zonal boss explained.In his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Amba Asuquo, said he had keyed into the IGP’s method of policing, which has respect for human rights as its pivot.