A former official of the Sokoto State branch of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHUN), Bello Arzika, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Sokoto, it was learnt yesterady.Chairman Abdullahi Aliyu, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said: “Arzika was travelling to Isa when the suspected kidnappers struck.“They were reportedly attacked by a group of armed men at Gidan Sala village and they took only Arzika into the Gundumi Forest.“They were going to Isa town, headquarters of Isa Local Government Area, to conduct the verification of local government workers which began yesterday.“The details are scanty as at now, but you will hear the details later.”But police spokesman Elmustapha Sani said the command had not been formally notified.“We only heard about the incident unofficially. We have not received any report from either the Isa Police Division or Goronyo Division where the forest is located.“We will provide you with details as we get them,” Sani said.