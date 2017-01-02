Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has insisted that it wouldn’t have been a bad season, even if they failed to win the Premier League title.City are now 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, after they lost 1-0 to second-place Liverpool in the last game of 2016.Guardiola says they must forget about chasing down the Blues and concentrate on improving their performances.“Now what we have to do is believe in the next game,” Guardiola told a news conference.“It’s not worth putting a lot of stress: ‘If we don’t win the Premier League that is going to be not a good season.’“We are going to analyse what happened at the end of the season with the people — if it was good, not bad. Now we are just going to focus on the next game with Burnley.”Guardiola has won the league in six of his previous seven seasons as a manager with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but says England is a different challenge.“I was normally always at the top,” he added.“At Barcelona and Munich I won a lot of times but this is a new chapter in my career as a manager to handle that, and I am willing to try it with these guys.”