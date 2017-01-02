The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has emerged the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2016.Governor Obiano, who got the highest number of votes among the four nominees, shortlisted for the prestigious award, for prudent management of resources and embarking on massive infrastructural development in the state.Obiano's achievement in security has made Anambra State one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.Past winners of the prestigious award include late Professor DORA AKUNYILI, Governor NASIR EL-RUFAI, NUHU RIBADU, ADAMS OSHIOMHOLE and Alhaji ALIKO DANGOTE.Others are Senator GODSWILL AKPABIO, MIKE ADENUGA, Doctor NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA, BABATUNDE FASHOLA, PETER OBI and Doctor EMMANUEL UDUAGHAN.APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was named the Silverbird Extraordinary Man of the Year in twenty fifteenA date for the presentation of all categories of the Silverbird annual awards would be announced soon.