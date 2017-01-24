Ekiti State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum Chairman Ayodele Fayose has called for all-inclusive efforts to rebuild the PDP, describing the party as “a sleeping, and not a dead lion”.Fayose spoke when he visited former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel in his Lagos home on Sunday night.A statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said the governor promised to work with all PDP leaders across the country to make a success of his tenure.Fayose said the party could still boast of the best structures across the country.Earlier, the governor received former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana and former PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, who visited him to congratulate him.The governor called on all serving and former governors as well as other party leaders to rise to the party’s rescue by providing fearless and sincere leadership.Daniel, who called for support for Fayose to achieve his good intentions for the PDP, described him as “as a fearless, focused and courageous man, and a timely interventionist with a realisable mission.”