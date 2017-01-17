



Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja.It was learnt that the governor was at the Villa to discuss the N700 billion Bakassi seaport project proposed by his administration.The deep seaport and the 260 kilometre superhighway projects in the state are estimated to cost about N700 billion.The Federal Government had given the state government the approval to recruit a transaction advisor for the project.