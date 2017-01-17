 Governor Ayade in closed-doors meeting with Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Governor Ayade in closed-doors meeting with Buhari

5:43 PM 0
A+ A-
Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

It was learnt that the governor was at the Villa to discuss the N700 billion Bakassi seaport project proposed by his administration.

The deep seaport and the 260 kilometre superhighway projects in the state are estimated to cost about N700 billion.

The Federal Government had given the state government the approval to recruit a transaction advisor for the project.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top