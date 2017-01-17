It was learnt that the governor was at the Villa to discuss the N700 billion Bakassi seaport project proposed by his administration.
The deep seaport and the 260 kilometre superhighway projects in the state are estimated to cost about N700 billion.
The Federal Government had given the state government the approval to recruit a transaction advisor for the project.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.