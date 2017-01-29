Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has claimed that three South-East Governors are preparing to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Okorocha stated this at a meeting of all APC leaders in the zone, which was held at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC) on Saturday.Those present included Ken Nnamani, Emeka Offor, Ifeanyi Araraume, George Moughalu, Tony Eze, Ebuka Onunkwo, Jombo Offor, Eze Madumere, members of the National Working Committee of the APC, as well as other prominent politicians from the zone.Okorocha revealed that the Governors have been speaking with him and are set to decamp.He said: “Now that Igbo leaders are together in APC, Nigerians will hear us.“There is a vacuum of leadership in the South-East APC. I am a Governor. My brothers Chris Ngige and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu are ministers.”Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, who recently joined the party was named as leader of the APC in the South-East.Okorocha added: “Hence the importance of Ken Nnamani coming at this time. I declined leadership of Ndi-Igbo in APC.“With Ken Nnamani, the question of who is the leader of APC in the Southeast has been answered. Ken Nnamani is the leader of APC in the South-East.“Senator Nnamani should then work with other leaders like Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Jim Nwobodo and a host of others to give Ndi-Igbo Political direction.“Those who have joined the Party or who want to join should do so to build the Party and not to cause confusion. APC is the right Party for the Igbo and the only Party that can guarantee Igbo Presidency”.He said: “We are going to support President Muhammadu Buhari for the eight years he is going to lead the nation.“This is the time for Ndi-Igbo to come and work together. We are also going to use the Anambra election to show that APC has arrived Southeast.“The Igbo played bad politics in 2015. Today we have lost a lot. We are not anywhere because of our bad politics.”