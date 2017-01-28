PHOTO: Gov Amosu visits President Buhari in London 10:08 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday travelled to see President Muhammadu Buhari in London. The President had on Thursday, January 19, 2017, left the country for London, United Kingdom, for what the Presidency described as “ a short leave. ” The vacation has generated lots of controversies in the country over fake websites reports. Share to:
