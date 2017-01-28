 PHOTO: Gov Amosu visits President Buhari in London | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday travelled to see President Muhammadu Buhari in London.


The President had on Thursday, January 19, 2017, left the country for London, United Kingdom, for what the Presidency described as “ a short leave. ”


The vacation has generated lots of controversies in the country over fake websites reports.

