Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has said that God told him to stay away from the Muhammadu Buhari administration for the first two years.Bakare also said that it’s best to obey God’s instructions and added that government officials must come back to God.The cleric made the comments while speaking to his church members in preparation for 2017.“Are you not glad you serve a God who can say come up here and I would show you the things that would happen in the hereafter?” Bakare said.“Here we are today, almost two years into this administration. Many of you were putting pressure on me. Even a retired inspector general of police wrote to me, he said; Pastor, if you have only served in this government, maybe it would not be like this.“And I said to you, God said to me, don’t touch it for the first two years. Don’t go near it, just be praying for them and be watching, and be monitoring the things that are happening.“God knows where you should go, when you should go, so stop going aimlessly about. As many as are led by the spirit of God are the sons of God,” he added.Bakare had served as Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential elections on the platform of the now defunct, Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).