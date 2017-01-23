Gerard Deulofeu will spend the rest of the season on loan to AC Milan after Everton confirmed the temporary deal has been completed.The former Barcelona winger had looked set to move to San Siro last week, only for the Toffees to contradict Milan who prematurely announced the signing.But Everton revealed the transfer on Monday via Twitter, meaning Deulofeu will line up for the Rossoneri for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign."Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season," the Merseysiders signalled on their official website."The 22-year-old winger arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2013 on a season-long loan before returning on a permanent deal in July 2015."He has scored eight goals in 75 appearances across his two spells and now moves to the San Siro looking to gain more game time after making 13 outings for the Toffees in the first half of 2016/17."Deulofeu joins Milan with the Italian giants currently seventh in the table after 20 games of the Serie A season.A 2-1 home defeat to Napoli at the weekend leaves Vincenzo Montella's men no less than seven points adrift of third place, albeit having played a game fewer than the southern Italian side who occupy the final Champions League berth.