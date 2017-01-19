As many in Jammeh’s government have continued to withdraw their support for him, the Gambian Navy led by Rear Admiral Sarjo Fofana, have also abandoned Jammeh while pledging to pass allegiance to Adama Barrow after swearing-in.A private military contractor(Humint), Naval Intelligence and Counter Terrorism/Insurgency personnel with a twitter handle, @DonKlericuzio, tweeted to this fact.Recall that both the country’s Vice President, Isatou Njie Saidy, the army led by its chief, Ousman Badjie and a lot of others have also abandoned Jammeh for his refusal to step down for Barrow.Saidy, who had been in the role since 1997, is the highest level official to abandon Jammeh’s camp in his standoff with opposition leader Adama Barrow, who won the election.Unconfirmed reports said that as tension continued to mount, the wife and children of the outgoing Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh allegedly abandoned him and have equally fled the country’s capital of Banjul on the eve of the deadline given Jammeh by the ECOWAS and the African Union to step down.The Senegalese Government gave Jammeh till midnight of 18th January, 2017 to vacate presidency seat or he would be ousted militarily. This order was backed by both the ECOWAS bloc and the UN.However, many hours after the elapse of the deadline, Jammeh has stayed put, undeterred by the mounting troops from the West African bloc at the Gambian border who are ready to militarily oust him from power.After eating dinner in a tourist district close to the capital, Banjul, the army chief added, “I am not going to involve my soldiers in a stupid fight. I love my men,” he added, stopping to pose for selfies with admirers while dressed in fatigues, beret and green t-shirt, according to those present.“We are not going to involve ourselves militarily. This is a political dispute…I am not going to involve my soldiers in a stupid fight. I love my men.“If they (Senegalese) come in, we are here like this,” Badjie said, making a hands up to surrender gesture.Also, thousands of Gambians and tourists have equally fled the country in droves.Bus parks were scenes of chaos as people boarded buses, packing suitcases onto trucks and hiring canoes to flee the capital of Banjul. The Banjul airport was also chaotic as many people struggled to board planes to fly out of the country.