The 2016 Glo CAF awards took place at the International convention centre, Abuja. Here's the full list of winners:African Player of the YearRiyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)African Player of the Year – Based in AfricaDenis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)Women’s Player of the YearAsisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)Most Promising TalentKelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)Youth Player of the YearAlex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)Coach of the YearPitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)Club of the YearMamelodi SundownsNational Team of the YearUgandaWomen’s National Team of the YearNigeriaReferee of the YearBakary Papa GASSAMAFootball Leader of the YearManuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football FederationLegend AwardLaurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d’IvoireEmilienne MBANGO, Former player of Cameroon