The 2016 Glo CAF awards took place at the International convention centre, Abuja. Here's the full list of winners:



African Player of the Year
Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa
Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most Promising Talent
Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Youth Player of the Year
Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Coach of the Year
Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year
Mamelodi Sundowns

National Team of the Year
Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year
Nigeria

Referee of the Year
Bakary Papa GASSAMA


Football Leader of the Year
Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award
Laurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d’Ivoire
Emilienne MBANGO, Former player of Cameroon

