National League side, Sutton United, will welcome Arsenal in the last 16 of the FA Cup, after the draw for the fifth round of the competition was conducted on Monday night.Sutton produced one of the shocks of the previous round, where they defeated Leeds United.Holders Manchester United will travel to Blackburn Rovers, while Wolves who knocked out Liverpool, will host Chelsea.Lincoln City also landed a Premier League side. They face a trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.Manchester City will be away at Huddersfield, while there will be a London Derby between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.Burnley v Lincoln CityFulham v TottenhamBlackburn v Manchester UnitedSutton United v ArsenalMiddlesbrough v OxfordWolves v ChelseaHuddersfield v Manchester CityMillwall v Derby/Leicester