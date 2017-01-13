A Lagos High Court on Friday convicted Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, and their company Ontario Oil and Gas on an eight-count amended charge of fraud.
The defendants were found guilty on each of the eight counts.
The third defendant, Babafemi Fakuade, was, however, discharged and acquitted.
The judge had taken a 30-minute break ahead of an expected sentencing, but suspended after Ms. Ugo-Nnadi fainted.
