A judge has deferred the sentencing of fuel subsidy convicts till Monday after Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, one of the convicts, fainted.A Lagos High Court on Friday convicted Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, and their company Ontario Oil and Gas on an eight-count amended charge of fraud.The defendants were found guilty on each of the eight counts.The third defendant, Babafemi Fakuade, was, however, discharged and acquitted.The judge had taken a 30-minute break ahead of an expected sentencing, but suspended after Ms. Ugo-Nnadi fainted.