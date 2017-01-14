Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is going to host the show that thrust him, just a young lawyer at the time, into the spotlight in 2006.Since his time in the Big Brother house, he has gone on to host shows on different networks including Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV and The Spot on EbonyLife TV.The Big Brother Naija reality show by MultiChoice Nigeria will be back on the screens on Sunday January 22nd with a live 2 hour premiere to kick off the second edition of the Nigerian version.The winner takes all – 25 million Naira and a brand new Kia Sorento.