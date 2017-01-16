Former member of the House of Representatives and Vice Chairman of First Guarantee Pension Limited Nze Chidi Duru is spending his fifth night in the cell of Zone 2 Police Command.He was invited last Thursday by the Lagos State Commissioner Fatai Owoseni, who later referred the case to the Zone 2, headed by Assistant Inspector General of Police Kayode Aderanti.He was subsequently detained.His detention was in connection with the crisis involving FGPL and National Pension Commission, which took over FGPL in 2011.The legal practitioner was said to have been detained following an accusation by the National Pension Commission that the Vice Chairman of FGPL invaded the premises of his company with the help of some armed men in police uniform. It was alleged that he broke into the office and stole documents belonging to the company, including laptops and car keys.But Duru denied the allegations.The Nation learnt that he collapsed inside the police cell and was rushed to the emergency unit of Police Hospital in Ikoyi. He was still in the private ward in the hospital as at the time of filing this report.Speaking from his hospital bed yesterday, the former parliamentarian said the police acted illegally.Duru, who accused the police of being biased in the way they have handled the matter, said court verdicts on FGPL crisis were in his favour.Rather than comply with court rulings, he accused the police of acting in cahoots with PenCom to intimidate him.Lamenting about his state of health, he alleged that he was not allowed access to his drugs, an action he claimed aggravated his condition while in cell.Calls to AIG Aderanti’s Owoseni mobile number were not answered as at the time of filing this report.Following a controversial target report, PenCom dissolved the management of FGPL in 2011 and imposed an interim management committee, which runs the firm till now.In his ruling on the matter on July 12, 2012, Justice D.U. Okorowo nullified the target report and ordered a restoration of FGPL board and management.A criminal charge against Duru preferred by the Economic and Fiancial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the same matter was also struck out last November.