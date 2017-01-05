Leicester City have signed Wilfred Ndidi from Genk for £15m, subject to a work permit. The 20-year-old Nigeria midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions and signed a contract until June 2022.





Ndidi, who will wear the No25 shirt, moved to Genk from Yemi Idowu's Nathaniel Boys academy of Lagos after impressing during a trial and made his debut in January 2015 as a centre-half. He can also play at right-back and has been capped twice by Nigeria.





Ndidi at the Nigeria U17 Camp in 2012.





He will join his international team‑mate Ahmed Musa at Leicester and both will be available during the Africa Cup of Nations because Nigeria failed to qualify.





Ndidi was part of the Nigerian youth setup during his time at Nathaniel Boys of Lagos but missed out on representing Nigeria at the U -17 World Cup in 2013. Notwithstanding, he joined up with his teammates in the U-20 team the following year, forming the bedrock of the midfield.





He was called up to the Senior Nigeria national football team on October 8, 2015., making his debut in the friendly game against DR Congo, and playing again a few days days later in the 3-0 win against Cameroon, when he replaced John Obi Mikel in the 63rd minute



