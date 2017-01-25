A former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mohammed Umar, was on Wednesday re-arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a seven-count charge of money laundering.He is charged among others, with criminal breach of trust and corruption involving N7.382bn.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged in the charge that Umar removed the money from the account of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) while serving as the Chief of Air Staff.When the charge was read to him while he was being arraigned before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, Umar pleaded not guilty to the charges.The ex-NAF chief was earlier arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako (also of the Federal High Court) on May 11, 2016.Before trial could commence, the case was transferred to Justice Dimgba.The court was silent on the reason for the transfer of the case to another judge.Shortly after he was re-arraigned on Wednesday, Umar’s lawyer, Hassan Liman (SAN), prayed the court to allow his client to continue to enjoy the bail earlier granted him on “self-recognisance” by Justice Nyako.Prosecution lawyer, Sylvester Tahir, did not oppose Liman’s application, but said the EFCC was uncomfortable that Umar was granted bail on self recognisance.Tahir urged the court to impose additional bail conditions on the ex-NAF chief.