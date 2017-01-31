



Ben Onyechere, the former Media Adviser to former Governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Orji has been murdered.NAN reports that Onyechere was kidnapped at about 8pm in Ikenegbu axis of Owerri where he had gone with his driver to do some shopping.The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The gunmen, numbering five, trailed Onyechere to a popular supermarket in Ikenegbu and forced his driver out of his car before they sped off with Onyechere.“The following day, the lifeless body of Oncheyere was found a few streets away from Maris Junction, Ikenegbu, Owerri, after he was shot several times. It is sad.”The source added that the deceased’s driver, who put up initial resistance, was shot twice on the legs before Onyechere was kidnapped.