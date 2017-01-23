Ex-minister of state for education, Alhaji Saka Saadu is dead. He was aged 83.Late Saadu, who served at different times as permanent secretary and secretary to Kwara state government died on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital.He was an alumnus of the University of Ibadan.Spokesman of the Saadu family of Aseleke compound, Okekere, Ilorin , Alhaji Bolaji Saadu announced the death of the former minister.Janaza prayer for the deceased took place on Monday at the his family residence.In a condolence message, the Kwara state governor, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed described the death of former minister as a shock and great loss to the state.Ahmed in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba said the late educationist would long be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the development of education in Nigeria.According to him, as a public officer, the late Saadu was “an administrator per excellence and the state would no doubt miss his wealth of experience in repositioning the state’s civil service”.He described the deceased as a community leader and devoted Muslim, who lived an exemplary life in the service of Allah and his community.The governor prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.