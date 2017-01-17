The former Vice President made the statement in reference to the hardship in the country.
He made the remark during his visit to Niger State over the death of a former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure, yesterday.
Addressing reporters on his preparations for the 2019 presidency, Atiku said: “Who is talking about 2019 now, when there is no food on the table? People are hungry.”
Speaking on the late Kure, the Turakin Adamawa said: “He was a friend, a colleague, a brother, a compatriot. His death is a personal loss to me. The kind of pious life he lived will definitely earn him paradise.”
Recall that Kure, who was a two-term governor of Niger State died at a German hospital at the age of 60.
