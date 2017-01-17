Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says the thought of 2019 general election should be currently forgotten because Nigerians are hungry.The former Vice President made the statement in reference to the hardship in the country.He made the remark during his visit to Niger State over the death of a former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure, yesterday.Addressing reporters on his preparations for the 2019 presidency, Atiku said: “Who is talking about 2019 now, when there is no food on the table? People are hungry.”Speaking on the late Kure, the Turakin Adamawa said: “He was a friend, a colleague, a brother, a compatriot. His death is a personal loss to me. The kind of pious life he lived will definitely earn him paradise.”Recall that Kure, who was a two-term governor of Niger State died at a German hospital at the age of 60.