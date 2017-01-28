United States President, Donald Trump has vowed that throughout his presidency, forces of evil would never defeat the power of good.He said he would do everything within his power to ensure forces of evil do not prevail.The President made this known in his message on the 2017 International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust.Recall that the Holocaust was a genocide in which Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany and its collaborators killed about six million Jews from 1941 to 1945.The victims included 1.5 million children who represented about two-thirds of the nine million Jews, who resided in Europe.While expressing regrets over the unfortunate incident, Trump said it was impossible to explain the sufferings and pains that the people went through.He said, “It is with a heavy heart and sombre mind that we remember and honour the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust.“It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror.”He expressed gratitude to those he said risked their lives to save the innocent, saying, “As we remember those who died, we are deeply grateful to those who risked their lives to save the innocent,.“Yet, we know that in the darkest hours of humanity, light shines the brightest.‎“In the name of the perished, I pledge to do everything in my power throughout my Presidency, and my life, to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good.“Together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world,” he added.