The federal government has been urged to take necessary action to end the crisis rocking Niger Delta region by approving Amnesty program for the militants.In a statement by Ondo State Chapter of the Niger Delta Youth Militancy Vanguard signed by its President, General Akintoye Olatunji (Ebie) the group urged the federal government to urgently approve the Amnesty program without delayThe group expressed its readiness to be of law abiding and ensure security Surveillance and protection of oil and gas infrastructure in each of their environment.“Ondo State is the most and only peaceful state in Niger Delta States. Ondo State has 220 Oil wells, six feet onshore and offshore.“Where the government has missed everything before now was that, it was the youths destroying properties that met for government, and the previous Amnesty program for the Niger Delta Militants was not extended to all the youths in the nine States, especially Ondo State.“ The government who should have made the leadership of the youths as security of the properties and listen to their worries was instead politicizing the region and making wrong selection. Now we are happy to inform the federal government that they have realized their inability to fix capabilities to where capabilities are.“ We appeal to the government to fast track the Amnesty program in the Niger Delta States in order to curb the youths,” Akintoye Olatunji said.