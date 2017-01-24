The Federal Government has said it will sack any teacher found in classrooms without the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria’s (TRCN) certificate and licence before the end of this year.Minister of State for Education Prof. Anthony Anwukah said this at the maiden induction ceremony for teachers in Imo State University.Anwukah, who was the chairman of the occasion, said in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by Head of Information at TRCN, Ojewuyi Muyiwa, that there would be no going back on the two-year deadline given to teachers to register with the TRCN.He urged teachers, who were yet to register with TRCN to do so to avoid being sacked.The Registrar/Chief Executive of the council, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, urged teachers not to undermine professionalism.He said the TRCN would soon reintroduce the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), which would serve as a major prerequisite for admittance into the teaching profession.Ajiboye said: “There is no going back on TRCN professionalism drive across the country; hence the council would soon reintroduce the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), which would serve as a major prerequisite for admittance into the teaching profession in Nigeria.”He added that the grace given to teachers to obtain their certificates from the TRCN would soon be over.On her part, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Victoria Obasi, hailed the efforts of TRCN in repositioning the teaching profession.She noted that TRCN had become a formidable force to reckon with in teachers’ education across the country and the world over.