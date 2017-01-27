The Supreme Court has struck out a suit filed by the Federal Government against the Lagos state government.The suit seeks the Supreme Court's order to take control and management of its land in Lagos state from the state government.However a five-man panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour struck out the suit, upholding the objected filed by the Lagos state government.Justice Dattijo Muhammad who read the ruling agreed with the Lagos state government that the court lacked the power to exercise its "original jurisdiction" in the suit because FG had "transferred its title in the land to others."The dispute was about "general control and management of federal land within Lagos state, particularly the re-issuance of certificate of occupancy, granting consent or exercising rights of ownership."