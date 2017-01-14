The Federal Government has invited the BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group for day and search sorties for missing Chibok girls to Sambisa Forest.The trip will enable the campaigners to have firsthand information on the efforts being made by the Nigerian military to rescue the girls.The government’s invitation was contained in a January 11, 2016 letter to the Convener of BBOG, Dr. (Mrs.) Oby Ezekwesili against the backdrop of continued protest by the campaigners for the rescue of Chibok girls.The letter, which was signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed asked the BBOG campaigners to nominate two representatives who will join some journalists and others for a trip to Sambisa Forest on Monday.But the BBOG was yet to officially respond to the government’s offer as at press time on Saturday.The invitation letter reads: “Let me congratulate you most sincerely for the continuing interest of your group, Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), in the fate of the Chibok girls, including those who have regained freedom and those who remain in captivity.“In recognition of your unwavering commitment to the freedom of the girls who remain in captivity, you are invited to nominate three of the BBOG members to join you on a guided trip to the North-East on Monday, 16 Jan. 2017.“The trip, being planned by the military, will see the Ministers of Defence and Information as well the Chief of Air Staff joining the invited BBOG members and a select group of journalists, first to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Command Centre in Yola to witness first-hand the efforts being made to search for the girls by the NAF and then join the day and night sorties with the NAF to the Sambisa Forest.“Please note that due to limited seats on the search planes; only two of the invited BBOG members will join the NAF sorties.”