The Nigerian government has given security officers at airports the authority to carry firearms.Aviation Security personnel should bear arms to enhance security of passengers and installations at the airports, Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, announced on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.He said his ministry would partner with the Ministry of Interior and other stakeholders in the training of the affected Aviation Security personnel in arms’ handling.“We are very serious about aviation security, just last week the President approved that aviation security should bear arms, so we are trying to make them take the form and shape.“The Minister of Interior is helping us in that regard from the directive of Mr President, to partner with them and other stakeholders to ensure we keep our airports secure.“So, very soon you will them with uniform, doing different functions and securing our airports.’’He explained that detail would be provided at the at the next stakeholders meeting.